STATHAM, Ga. (CBS46) -- New developments in the case of a former police officer accused of falsely arresting people for DUI.
CBS46 first exposed the actions of then-officer Marc Lofton with the Statham Police Department more than three years ago. It’s a moment Mary Williams will never forget.
“We will be paying for this the rest of our lives,” Williams said.
It happened nearly four years ago when former officer Marc Lofton arrested her for driving while taking anti-depressent medication prescribed by her doctor.
“I think that they know what they did was wrong, but they’re not going to admit that,” Williams said.
The same thing happened to Adam Carpenter. He was arrested for DUI even though his drug test came back negative.
"It has been a struggle because some people are skeptical and think maybe I was on drugs or something and I wasn’t,” Carpenter said.
The charges were later dropped after the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia investigated their cases and found ‘significant errors in several of the DUI-Drug investigations.’ performed by Lofton.
“It was an embarrassment because who is going to believe that a police officer did this to a person,” Williams said.
So, they turned to a high-powered law firm in Atlanta to litigate their cases. The city of Statham settled for $225,000.
“It didn’t have to come to this point. When they were arrested they would have been perfectly happy in what they asked for that their criminal charges be dismissed which any reasonable person looking at the video would have done,” Attorney Zack Greenamyre said.
It’s certainly vindication for both Adam and Mary, but it in no way changes their perception of the city of Statham.
“I’m terrified when I go through there because I know what they can do,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.