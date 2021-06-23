ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A portion of Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta is being reimagined as a shared public space, with a focus on putting people first in lieu of vehicles.
Three blocks between Baker Street and Ellis Street were changed the week of June 21 in order to demonstrate potential plans to transition the space into a more walk-friendly area.
Methods for this short-term demonstration project were discussed in a community meeting back on May 24, during which designers and city staff walked attendees through the proposed design and gathered feedback.
The primary goal of the proposed redesign was to create a space for more people and fewer vehicles, with the late-June demonstration aiming to test how the proposal works with vehicle traffic in the area.
Phase 1 would reduce vehicle lanes to one per direction, with the additional space being used for pedestrians and creation of a new mid-block crossing at Peachtree Center.
With a simple combination of paint striping, planters, and wheel stops, designers anticipated a major difference in how vehicle and foot traffic would utilize the space, giving them a way to test the new layout for a few months.
