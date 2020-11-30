Speeders near Lawrenceville schools may want to slow down if some members of the city council have it their way.
The Lawrenceville City Council will consider a measure to install speed cameras in five school zone.
The discussion will take place at the council’s December 9 work session.
According to a press release from the city, studies from the National Highway Safety Administration and the Governor’s Highway Safety Association consistently show programs of this nature reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities within school zones.
In August 2020, the city conducted a study and it was determined there were speeding issues in all school zones, with the worst conditions at Central Gwinnett High School.
According to the 2020 study:
- Lawrenceville Elementary (Gwinnett Dr.) – 74% AM & 89% PM of all drivers were 10+ mph over the speed limit
- Benefield Elementary (Old Norcross Hwy) – 21% AM & 82% PM of all drivers were 10+ mph over the speed limit
- Benefield Elementary (Riverside Dr.) – 46% AM & 64% PM of all drivers were 10+ mph over the speed limit
- Winn Holt Elementary (Old Snellville Hwy.) – 54% AM & 58% PM of all drivers were 10+ mph over the speed limit
“Our research has shown positive results and reception in other communities across the state, as much as a 75% overall reduction of speeding in school zones,” said City Manager Chuck Warbington. “Utilizing speed cameras also allows police officers to be more productive in other areas of the City, while still enforcing the law for the safety of our children and educators.”
In addition, drivers will notice new signage and flashing digital speed signs to warn incoming traffic of school zone speed limits.
The city will implement the following measures, if passed by the council:
- Individuals will only be citied who are traveling in excess of 10 mph over the speed limit
- Violations are civil fines and do not add points to the license.
- Unpaid violations are handled through the Department of Revenue by prohibiting the renewal of a car tag or sale of the vehicle, rather than a bench warrant.
- The system would only operate during school sessions, not on the weekends or during the summer break or holidays.
