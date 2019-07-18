ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man riding a scooter in Midtown was struck and killed by a CobbLinc bus Wednesday night.
The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. Peachtree and 15th streets. Witnesses said when officers arrived on the scene, the victim was trapped under the bus. He did not survive.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 37-year-old William Alexander.
Capt. William Ricker of the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, but none saw what led up to the collision.
“We’re hoping that the actual footage from the bus itself, which has cameras, will paint the real story of how it took place,” Ricker said.
Atlanta Police say it appears Alexander and the CobbLinc bud driver were both traveling north on W. Peachtree Street NE when the bus attempted to make a right turn onto 15th Street from W. Peachtree. The bus struck Alexander's scooter during its turn, trapping him underneath. The father of two you children died from his injuries.
Louis J was getting off of the MARTA train when he saw the end of the collision.
"Before they even realized, he was already on the second tire of the bus, J said. "So, my heart really goes out to both people," he added.
J says he was leaving the Arts Center MARTA station after working at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"I was just working the Atlanta United game," J said. "That could've been my friend. That could've been my mom. That could have been my cousin. That could've been anybody."
As officers investigated at the scene, Michael Glover stopped to watch. He said the accident highlights the dangers of riding electric scooters.
“It’s horrifying because that could be anybody,” he said. “It can be me. It can be anyone. And this is like a wake-up call.”
Meanwhile, Ross Cavit, communications director for Cobb County, released this statement regarding the incident:
"We are deeply saddened about the incident involving one of our buses last night, and our thoughts go out to the family of the victim. We are also very concerned about the welfare of our CobbLinc driver, the two passengers on the bus and anyone who may have witnessed this incident. We are being fully cooperative and have provided any video or statements necessary as part of Atlanta Police Department’s investigation."
Some residents say accidents are more common that you think. Victor Gasca says he had an accident a few weeks ago but does not remember his e-scooter accident or if it involved a car. "I was riding the scooter and the next thing I know, I woke up in the hospital," said Gasca. "I lost consciousness so it was a pretty serious accident," he said.
He adds that he does not even know who called him an ambulance. "It was definitely a very scary event."
Kaushal Raul says he has gotten hurt as well but not as serious. He points to the city's need to balance both safety on the streets and the sidewalk. "Given this incident happening, something needs to be taken care of, something needs to be done," he said.
