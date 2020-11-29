City of South Fulton officials announced how they will spend a portion of their COVID-19 funds they receive from Fulton County.
According to a statement, the city of South Fulton will offer financial assistance to local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city expects to receive $4.14 million CARES Act funding from Fulton County, and officials plan to use the funds to help small businesses with rent and mortgage payments; provide assistance to small businesses; establish virtual learning spaces and recreation opportunities; and offer childcare options for city employees.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our city’s economy,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “When they do well, we all do well. Many of them have suffered tremendous challenges because of the pandemic. We are here to help them make it through.”
Additionally, officials announced 25 grants of $19,000 each to local small businesses. The remaining amount will go to an external partner to manage the process.
For more information or to apply, visit the city’s CARES Act Assistance page from the front page of the city’s website at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.