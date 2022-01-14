ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta’s new mayor Andre Dickens got a personal tour of the city’s department of transportation headquarters Friday morning, roughly 48 hours before a snow event is expected to impact the city.
Atlanta’s transportation commissioner Josh Rowan told Dickens that in the last decade, the city has doubled the amount of equipment it has for snow response.
It’s a much different situation than in 2014 when a surprise ice event in the middle of a workday paralyzed the city. Dickens had just been elected as a city councilman.
“I remember pushing a school bus off of a hill to help them get from being stuck,” recalled Dickens. “My daughter was stuck for about 6 or 7 hours, so I had to go get her. So this is different, though. This is different in a number of ways.”
For one thing, the city didn’t have a transportation commissioner then. Now, it has Rowan.
“We rehearse in the summertime, and so we’re ready for this event,” Rowan said.
He said another way it’s different is that in 2014, Atlanta had eight days of below-freezing temperatures leading up to the ice event some have dupped “Snowmageddon.” This time, it hasn’t been that cold.
Still, Atlanta has 40 pieces of snow equipment, plus more available through contractors, ready to plow snow and spread brine, salt, and gravel.
“For us, when the temperatures start dropping early Sunday, that’s when we will start arriving to have our people positioned,” Rowan said, adding that he has 300 employees ready to work 12-hour shifts.
“That’s good,” said the mayor as Rowan showed him the trucks during the inspection. “The engines are cranked. They look good. They’re ready to roll. This is alright.”
