Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A civil rights group is making a push to remove symbols of the Confederacy from the state and they say they'll use the Super Bowl as a platform to get their message across.
Advocacy organizations and elected officials gathered to demand change in a Georgia state law that prohibits local communities from removing Confederate monuments.
The Georgia NAACP chapter said the coalition intends to bring the message to fans around the world who will descend on metro Atlanta for the big game on February 3.
“We will not stop until every monument brutalizing people of color is removed and placed in a museum,” said Gerald Griggs with the Georgia chapter of the NAACP.
The group plans to hold a rally on Saturday, February 2, the eve of the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, since 2015, more than 100 monuments and Confederate symbols have been removed around the country.
A recent report finds there are more than 700 Confederate monuments still in existence in the U.S.
There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy.
