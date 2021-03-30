Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit this week against Georgia’s sweeping new voting law which they say makes it much harder for all Georgians to vote, particularly those of color.
“It makes it more difficult for people to cast their ballot absentee or vote by mail,” SPLC Deputy Legal Director Nancy Abudu said.
“While the state may have elevated or increased the amount of days that people can provide early voting it in fact cabins some of the jurisdictions that have gone above and beyond,” NAACP Deputy Director of Litigation Leah Aden said.
The new voting rights law has prompted opponents to demand that the events be moved out of the state which would cost Georgia millions of dollars.
Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid urged Major League Baseball players on Tuesday to keep the All-Star game in Georgia.
“Some are asserting they will boycott our businesses and not travel to our state. This would have a negative impact to us in Cobb County as our top industries are retail, travel and tourism,” Cupid said.
The pressure to boycott continues to mount. This text message has been making its rounds saying,
This is important: please distribute this text to everyone you know in GA: Old Fashion BOYCOTT: On Friday, April 2, 202,1 you are asked to not purchase or support certain businesses as a means to make our voices heard over the recent voter suppression law signed into legislation by Georgia's own Governor, Brian Kemp.
“Our lawsuit is taking this issue directly to the courts in an effort to block this behavior, this suppressive attempt and hopefully to really elevate the voices and the power of the voters,” Abudu said.
To put this into perspective, if you add up all employees at Delta, Home Depot, Coca-Cola, UPS and Chick-fil-A there are 1.2 million people employed by these companies who could face some sort of negative impact.
CBS46 reached out to the Governor's office regarding the push back and new lawsuit and we did not receive a response. That said, the Governor went on National television and said that boycotting Georgia businesses in the middle of a pandemic is absolutely ridiculous.
