ATLANTA (CBS46) – For the first time, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, spoke publicly about the nationwide unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd.
Five months after announcing he’s battling stage-four pancreatic cancer, Lewis appeared in a nationally televised live-remote interview from his home. He appeared thinner than usual and was dressed in a button-down shirt and sweater.
“Congressman John Lewis, it’s so good to see you,” said Gayle King of CBS This Morning.
King asked Lewis what he thought about the rioting and looting that’s happening in cities across the country.
“During the '60s, the great majority of us accepted the way of peace, the way of love,” Lewis said. “There’s something cleansing, something wholesome, about being peaceful and orderly, to stand up with a sense of dignity and a sense of pride and never hate.”
Lewis said he’s pleased when he sees images of peaceful protesters from all walks of life.
“We’re one people. We’re one family. We all live in the same house – the world house,” Lewis said. “We all are connected, and nothing, not anything, is going to separate us.”
King asked Lewis about his health. He said his health is improving and that he’s optimistic, adding that doctors are urging him to eat and to gain a little of his weight back.
