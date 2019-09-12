ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Civil Rights icon Juanita Abernathy passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday, according to a close family friend.
Abernathy, who was also the widow of Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, is revered as a "foot soldier" in the fight for Civil Rights. Along with her late husband and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., she led the infamous Montgomery Boycott, pounded the pavement on the front lines from Montgomery to Selma in 1965, and was a force to be reckoned with during the fight to desegregate schools.
No fight was too big, or too small for that matter.
"She remained fearless in the face of relentless death threats meant to stop her and her husband's activism," reads the recollection of Abernathy on the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.
Bruce LeVell, a longtime family friend and Atlanta businessman, remembered Abernathy as someone who always defended him.
"I was one of a few Republicans on the [MARTA] board. She would always say, 'You leave LeVell alone! Don't you know we need voices on both sides of the table," said LeVell. "I'm very grateful and humbled that her fight and struggle allowed me to open up a beautiful business in Atlanta and to flourish based on the sweat, blood and tears of her courage."
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted Thursday evening of the loss, saying, "Juanita Abernathy leaves behind countless loved ones, friends, and a legacy of fearless leadership through her work in our nation's Civil Rights Movement. It is truly impossible to measure her positive impact on our society. The Kemps send our thoughts and prayers to her family."
Members of the Atlanta City Council also released statements:
"I know that the City joins me in extending our most heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs. Juanita Abernathy. We are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. In hand with her husband the late Reverend Ralph David Abernathy, she played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement and leaves a special legacy. Her pursuit for equality will never be ignored and we will forever honor her by remembering her commitment and service to humanity." - Council President Felicia A. Moore.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of civil rights icon, women’s advocate, and servant leader, Mrs. Juanita Jones Abernathy. Her contributions to this nation, city and her overwhelming spirit with her husband, Reverend Ralph David Abernathy, during the Civil Rights Movement were legendary. Without the sacrifices of Mrs. Abernathy and those countless others who shouldered the burden of civil rights for all, my service as a Council member today would not have been possible. As the nation mourns her death, I add my voice to the chorus of Americans who collectively say, thank you, Juanita Abernathy. I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to my dear friends in the Abernathy family and to the many lives she impacted in the city and all over the world. Her beautiful elegance and gracious presence will be sorely missed. She left an indelible impression on my life. Good night sweet princess, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” – Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond
“Juanita Abernathy was a woman of profound strength and courage. As the wife of Ralph David Abernathy, she was a fearless advocate for the Civil Rights Movement and all that it represented. Unmoved by the relentless death threats, even surviving the bombing of their home, Juanita Jones kept fighting. She believed in a better tomorrow and spent her life fighting on behalf of her fervent beliefs. She will be deeply missed.” – District 1 Council member Carla Smith
“Mrs. Abernathy’s influence on this city and the entire world will not only be remembered for her role alongside her husband, the late Reverend Ralph David Abernathy, but for the lives she touched. Through her fight against inequality and advocacy for justice, she leaves an incredible legacy. She will be missed, and her presence will forever be felt. I would like to send my deepest condolences to the entire Abernathy family and everyone that loved her.” – District 3 Council member Antonio Brown.
Rep. John Lewis remembered her as someone who worked tirelessly towards goals that were bigger than herself, advocated for simple justice, and was committed to the public good.
"Her life is a testament to the towering role that women played in the Civil Rights Movement," said Rep. John Lewis. "She endured the terrorism of harassing telephone calls to her home, threats on her life and her husband's life, the doubts of naysayers who feared the movement would fail, the sleepless nights of worry and suffered the slings and arrows of hate that were a part of non-violent change in this country," added Lewis.
She leaves behind children, Juandalynn, Kwame, and Donzaleigh.
