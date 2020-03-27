ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Rev. Dr. Joseph Echols Lowery, the man known as the "Dean of the Civil Rights Movement," has passed away at his home after a brief battle with illness Friday.
Honored by the NAACP with its "Lifetime Achievement Award" and bestowed The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barrack Obama, Lowery was a major force in the Civil Rights Movement and years that followed. Across eight decades, he served as a community leader, pastor, family man, freedom fighter, and advocate.
WASHINGTON - AUGUST 12: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to civil rights pioneer Reverend Joseph E. Lowery during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal, the highest civilian honor in the United States, to 16 recipients during the ceremony. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
American Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968) (center) and others enter the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, Washington DC, February 6, 1968. Also visbile are Bayard Rustin (1912 - 1987) (right, fore) and Joseph Lowery (right, rear, looking at camera). Dr. King, who had been invited to the church as the national co-chair for the 'Clergy and Laymen Concerned About Vietnam,' spoke about ending the war in Vietnam. (Photo by Joseph Klipple/Getty Images)
American Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968) speaks to journalists at a press conference held at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, Washington DC, February 6, 1968. Also visible are Bayard Rustin (1912 - 1987) (center left) and Joseph Lowery (center, behind King). Dr. King, invited to the church as the national co-chair for the 'Clergy and Laymen Concerned About Vietnam,' spoke about ending the war in Vietnam. (Photo by Joseph Klipple/Getty Images)
Reverend Joseph Lowery, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, his wife Evelyn, and John Lewis (L-R) led several thousand civil rights marchers across the Edmund Petus Bridge to continue their 160 mile trek from Carrollton to Montgomery in protest of the imprisonment of two black women on vote fraud charges and to dramatize support of the voting rights act. John Lewis was one of the original Selma to Montgomery marchers who was severely beaten on the bridge in 1965. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: The Rev. Joseph Lowery speaks during the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. The event was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
SELMA, AL - JULY 08: 'Builders Of Movements and Monuments' plaque honoring Dr. Joseph E. Lowery and Dr. Evelyn Gibson Lowery along Broad Street in Selma, Alabama on July 8, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: The Rev. Joseph Lowery gives the benediction during the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States of America on the West Front of the Capitol January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 15: The Honorable Andrew Young, former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Reverend Joseph Lowery attend the MLB Civil Rights Game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 15, 2011 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/MLB via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Joseph Lowery and producer Will Packer onstage at 96th Birthday Celebration For Dr. Joseph Lowery at Rialto Center for the Arts on October 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: (L - R) Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Chairman U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-MO), U.S. President Barack Obama, U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Reverend Joseph Lowery, first lady Michelle Obama and CBC Foundation Chairman U.S. Rep. Donald Payne (D-NJ) stand for a photo at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards dinner on September 24, 2011 in Washington, DC. This is the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's forty-first annual legislative conference. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Montgomery, Alabama. Civil rights marchers kicked off the last leg of their 20th anniversary Selma to Montgomery voter rights march here 3/7 heading for the capitol where they will hold a rally. Shown (left to right) Reverend Jesse Jackson, Reverend Joseph Lowery, President, southern Christian Leadership conference, Mrs. Atlanta City Councilman John Lewis Coretta Scott king, wife of the late Dr. Martin Luther King.
BOSTON - JANUARY 16: From left, front row, Senator Edward Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, keynote speaker and co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Mayor Thomas M. Menino, and Robin Hamilton, co-anchor WUPN TV 38 and mistress of ceremonies, during the invocation at the 23rd annual tribute to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at Faneuil Hall. (Photo by Michele McDonald/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) 10/21/1982-Afton, NC- Resembling civil rights demonstrators of the 1960's, blacks and whites march together in protest against a dump for toxic wastes. Many in this rural community contend Warren County was chosen as the site because most of its citizens are black and poor. Officials deny the question of race played any part in the selection. Front center is Reverend Joseph Lowery of Atlanta, who heads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference founded by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 06: Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery attends Grounded in History, Soaring into the Future: Rev. Joseph E. Lowery's 94th Birthday Celebration at Delta flight Museum on October 6, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Many prominent civil rights activists cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a reenactment of the Selma to Montgomery march on the 20th anniversary in 1985. Civil rights leaders Jesse Jackson, Joseph Lowery, and John Lewis lead the march.
(Original Caption) Atlanta: Mrs. Rosa Parks, center, 76 year old civil rights pioneer who sparked the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott uses a bull horn to speak to the crowd who gathered in front of the M.L. King tomb to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the civil rights legislation. To the right of Mrs. Parks is the Reverend Joseph I. Lowery. Civil rights pioneer and founder of the SCLC. Reverend Isaiah Madison is behind Mrs. Parks.
Rev. Dr. Lowery played a pivotal role in the nonviolent struggle for rights, equality, dignity, and justice for African Americans. He was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King's, and was one of Dr. King's chosen delegates to deliver the demands of the Selma-to-Montgomery March to Alabama's the Governor, George Wallace.
In 2009, Lowery even had the opportunity to deliver the Benediction during Obama's inauguration as the 44th President of the United States.
Congressman John Lewis, himself a civil rights icon, said Lowery was able to change the world for the better.
