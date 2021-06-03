CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Highly Talked about and arguably Georgia’s most controversial Sheriff Victor Hill rendered powerless this week.
“I’m standing here today to continue to support Victor Hill,” Gerald Rose founder and CEO of the New Order National Human Rights Organization explained outside the Clayton County Jail.
“The governor steps in suspended him even before his day in court, it’s like people already convicted him,” Rose told CBS46 News.
Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced Clayton County’s sheriff can no longer serve while awaiting trail.
The suspension came after a three person panel voted it to be the correct action. Hill is facing a federal indictment claiming he violated 4 inmates civil rights by unnecessarily placing them in a restraint chair for hours.
“He deserves his day in court and I think he’s innocent,” Rose said.
Rose made it clear Thursday, he feels Kemp jumped the gun taking action before the trail.
“The crime rate is down here, if it was that bad why did the voters continue to put him in office,” Rose told CBS46 News.
