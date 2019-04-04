STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- One civilian has been killed and two Henry County police officers have been shot in the city of Stockbridge.
The scene then turned into an active hostage situation after the initial shooting.
The Henry County Police said there was an active incident on the 300 block of Eagle Court, near the intersection with Eagle Way in Stockbridge. Police have asked for people to avoid the area.
Henry County Police said the two officers are in serious condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. One of the officers was airlifted and one was taken by ambulance.
CBS46's Sally Sears spoke to a family member of one of the officers who said it was their son-in-law who had been shot.
“He’s an army veteran, two tours in Iraq/Afghanistan and he’s been on the force for a while," said Rick Coursey. "It’s a terrible tragedy, not a tragedy, but an accident."
Police said there is now a barricaded gunman and are working to de-escalate the situation.
The shooting caused parts of I-75 to be completely shutdown Thursday afternoon. As of 12:50 p.m., lanes had been reopened on I-75.
This is a breaking news situation. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest information
