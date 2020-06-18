ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The metro Atlanta community is dealing with mixed emotions after officers in precincts 3, 5, and 6 allegedly called out sick as a form of protest.
After charges were filed against former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan in the Rayshard Brooks' case, news of a sick out became the buzz of social media.
Some community members now believe the show of unity is a sign of corruption.
“That just shows the corruption. You know from the bottom up because if you can protest against something like that, I mean how you can protest for something like that?” said protester Nuke Stevens.
While others like protester Kelvin Carey say it’s not that simple.
“I feel like its two different sides. I feel like some officers are trying to back that officer up and some officers are just tired of it. Like, this stuff should not be happening in their backyard, you know what I’m saying,” said Carey.
Residents living near one of the precincts say policing should be reimagined.
“Traffic violations, fender benders, I think there are a lot of jobs that could be handled by other agencies besides the police,” explains Valarie.
Protester Antonio Lewis goes on to says, “We are standing in solidarity just like the police are standing in solidarity. Only difference is we’re not cowards and we’re not going to quit.”
Protesters say together the goal is to create a new system.
“I feel like we need to change the system, not fix the system. The system isn’t broke, it’s performing exactly how it’s designed to. We need a new system,” says Prince Amaya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.