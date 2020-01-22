ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Associate Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court will be the keynote speaker at the dedication of the state’s new Nathan Deal Judicial Center.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton made the announcement Wednesday morning.
The dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on February 11 on the plaza in front of the new building, located on Capitol Avenue.
“We are extremely honored and excited that Justice Thomas will make the trip to his native Georgia to celebrate with us the opening of our new judicial center,” Chief Justice Melton said in a press release.
The new judicial center is the first state building in the history of Georgia that is devoted entirely to the judiciary.
Among those expected to attend are Governor Brian Kemp, former Governor Nathan Deal, State Attorney General Christopher Carr, other constitutional officers, federal and state judges, state legislators, and others.
