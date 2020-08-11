ATLANTA (CBS46) -- To play or not to play? That's the college football-sized question hanging over the heads of athletic directors and university presidents. And with football season just weeks away, the one thing no athlete or fans has is clarity.
The hopes for a college football season descended into dread over the weekend when headlines said multiple conferences and college presidents could be ready to cancel the entire college football season this week due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Then on Monday, multiple reports emerged the Big Ten had was going to cancel the conference's college football season. However, as the day wore on, no official came from the conference leaving all of the college athletes in the lurch.
Later Monday, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, coaches and athletic directors from the Pac-12 "got a sobering perspective from a group of Pac-12 doctors...called it 'eye opening' and the information on myocarditis 'made it real.'"
Update on the Pac-12: Pac-12 coaches and ADs got a sobering medical perspective from a group of Pac-12 doctors last night. Source called it “eye opening” and the information on myocarditis “made it real.” 1/2— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020
Myocarditis has become the focal point for much of the discussion about returning college athletes to the field. The disease is an inflammation of the heart muscle and can impact the heart muscle and the heart's electrical system. Typically, a viral infection causes myocarditis and symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms).
Multiple athletes have developed myocarditis after battling COVID-19 including Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. Sports Illustrated reported a team doctor told the outlet that he was aware of 10 COVID-related heart impacts in all of college football.
The fears of COVID-19 and its related side effects, possibly like myocarditis, sparked the Mid-American Conference (MAC) to cancel its football season completely, a move that was followed Monday evening by the Mountain West Conference. It's expected most lower division schools will also cancel football season as the costs of testing and meeting NCAA requirements are too high.
However, schools in the Power Five conferences (Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, and ACC) should have the funds to carry out all of the testing needed. Plus, losing the revenue from one college football season could cripple many of the athletic departments on the lower end of the revenue of even the Power Five conferences.
Tuesday started with a dark cloud hanging over it after the moves by the MAC and MWC, but there was still no clarity from the major conferences on any season plans. UConn and UMass both canceled their football seasons by midday Tuesday, but both are independent schools.
For their part, many college football players have expressed a desire to play this year, including top stars like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
Their arguments were buttressed by legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban who said playing football was the safest move for many players.
"I want to play, but I want to play for the players' sake, the value they can create for themselves," Saban told ESPN. "I know I'll be criticized no matter what I say, that I don't care about player safety. Look, players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home. We have around a 2% positive ratio on our team since the Fourth of July. It's a lot higher than that in society. We act like these guys can't get this unless they play football. They can get it anywhere, whether they're in a bar or just hanging out."
With the SEC being the premier conference in college football, most experts are waiting to see what it will do when it comes to the season. The Sun Belt Conference already said it would follow the SEC's lead on the season and the ACC is likely to follow suit as well.
Sun Belt Conference plans to follow SEC’s lead & play sports this fall, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020
For its part, the SEC has gone to a conference-only schedule and delayed the start of the season until late September. Outside of that, the conference seems to be in hurry up and wait mode.
"Best advice I've received since COVID-19: 'Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you'll gain better information each day,' SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wrote on Twitter Monday. "@SEC has been deliberate at each step since Marc...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester...Developed testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don't know. We haven't stopped trying. We support, educate, and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day."
Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.” @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020
Unfortunately for college athletes and college football fans, it doesn't appear any clarity is coming in the coming days. With unknown long-term effects, the COVID-19 pandemic isn't going anywhere as a nation and it's sports leagues adapt to at least a temporary new normal.
