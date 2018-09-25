Atlanta, GA (WGCL)
A student at Clark Atlanta University is hospitalized after she was shot in the back overnight in southwest Atlanta.
The student, identified as 19-year-old Daeja Craddick, was shot around 12:20 a.m. as she was inside her vehicle at the intersection of Lucille Avenue and Lawton Street. After she was struck by the bullet, she crashed the vehicle into a decorative planter, police said.
Police tell CBS46 News that a passersby pulled Craddick out of the vehicle to tend to her injuries until paramedics arrived.
Craddick told police that she had been shot by a female. Officers received word that the victim had possibly been in a dispute earlier in the day that might've led to the shooting.
The intersection is just blocks from the Atlanta University Center, a cluster of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. At first, witnesses thought she was a student at Spelman College. Police, however, confirmed she is a student at Clark Atlanta University.
According to Atlanta police, Craddick was in stable condition when paramedics took her to Grady Memorial Hospital. Soon afterward, she went into surgery, according to Capt. Reginald Moorman, the department’s overnight commander.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.