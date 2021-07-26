Clark Atlanta University clears student balances

ATLANTA (CBS46)—Students attending one of Atlanta's Historically Black College and University have a reason to smile today.
According to school officials, student account balances between Spring 2020 and Summer 2021 will be “canceled and cleared.” The school announced the entire outstanding balances for these periods will be adjusted to $0.
“This initiative will have no impact on the students' future financial aid eligibility because of this one-time outstanding balance cancellation,” according to a statement released from the school.
The school used federal funds from the CARES Act to pay off student’s balances.
"We understand these past two academic years have been emotionally and financially difficult on students and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we will continue to do all we can to support their efforts to complete their CAU education," said President French. "Their academic and professional future is important to me and the entire Clark Atlanta University family. We care about students and want to lighten their individual and family's financial load so they can continue their journey in pursuing and attaining their educational and professional goals."
