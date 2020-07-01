ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College on Wednesday announced reopening plans for the fall 2020 semester.
The plans to resume in-person instruction and campus residency come with significant adjustments to normal operations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The institutions say the new health and safety protocols are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Safety protocols include:
• Mandatory testing of students, faculty and staff, which will begin prior to arrival for the semester and will continue periodically during the semester.
• Restrictions on event sizes and visitor access and adjusted work schedules for some staff.
• Mandatory face coverings must be worn in all public spaces including the AUC Robert Woodruff Library.
• Students, employees, and all persons entering campuses will undergo temperature checks and must complete an app-based daily symptom screening.
• Modified facilities and access to campus. Adjustments have been made to entry points on the campuses, pedestrian traffic patterns, and facility layouts.
• Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed; and ventilation systems have been evaluated to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Fall classes are set to begin on August 19. Information on additional plans and policies for each institution can be viewed here:
