ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Councilwoman Cleta Winslow is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. When she heard four students were shot at a block party at the school on Tuesday, she says she rushed over.
“I am very concerned from that aspect because this is my family,” Winslow said
Atlanta Police Crime Stoppers offered a $2,000 reward to find the gunman who was caught on camera on the campus. Winslow is adding more cash to bump the reward to $5,000. She is hoping money, if nothing else, will encourage someone to come forward.
Today, on Aug. 26th, students at Clark Atlanta University told CBS46 they are glad to see the councilwoman step up.
“I feel like they should offer, they should offer more money for that if they want to find out who did,” said sophomore Clark Atlanta student Dakiyah Pedraza. “That’s not enough though, $5,000 is not enough.”
But, the students say the schools, Clark Atlanta and Spelman College, where the victims attended, should also contribute to the reward fund.
“The school should have been the first to pitch in with the reward money before the councilwoman,” said senior Clark Atlanta University student D’Anthony Pete. “I feel like the support from both institutions, Spelman and Clark Atlanta should do more, but I understand why it’s not because it was an unsanctioned event,” he added.
CBS46 reached out to communications managers at both Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University throughout the day Monday, but did not receive response from either school for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.