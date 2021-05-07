ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan, Clark Atlanta University will receive nearly $16.4 million in federal funding, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday.
The university joins fellow Atlanta HBCUs Morehouse College and Spelman College as recipients of the federal funds, according to a press release.
“We are so grateful for the critical work done by Pres. Biden, Sen. Ossoff, Sen. Warnock and Georgia’s Congressional Representatives to help lift up HBCUs as we emerge from a once-in-a-lifetime health event,” said Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French. “These funds will go a long way toward elevating our university’s mission of preparing the next generation of future leaders.”
President Biden signed the plan into law back in March and it also included $3 billion funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as institutions that serve minority populations. The funds can be utilized in several ways including providing emergency financial aid and grants to students experiencing hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HBCUs like Clark Atlanta University have seen a significant increase in both federal funds and individual donations in the past year.
