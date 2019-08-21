ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS460 -- The evening started with a special outdoor induction ceremony for freshman students, a rite of passage for the newest class at Clark Atlanta University
Jeremiah Thomas was in attendance.
“It was kind of like a formal event and it was supposed to be just us getting inducted into Clark Atlanta University as freshmen,” Thomas told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “It was a very great experience, a different experience because I am a transfer student and we didn’t have this at my old school.”
“The welcoming ceremony was supposed to be about the freshman being introduced to Clark and seeing how the illustrious Clark Atlanta University will be their home for the next four years,” said Armani Walker who is a sophomore at Clark Atlanta University. “They wanted everybody to be comfortable and get a feel for the campus.”
After the students were officially inducted into the class of 2023, as Clark Atlanta University Panthers, they geared up for one last celebration --a block party to kick off the new school year that started Wednesday. But that gathering ended tragically when a young man opened fire into the crowd of students who were outside of the Robert W. Woodruff Library at the Clark Atlanta University Promenade in the Atlanta University Center. The block party is an annual event, but it is not sanctioned by the university.
“It was supposed to be an event to celebrate the last night of freedom and unfortunately it ended in a tragedy, which is very traumatic for a lot of us students,” said Cyaira Place.
Video of the shooting circulated on social media showing students running and ducking in front of the bright flashes of gunfire around 10:30 Tuesday night.
This video has been circulated on social media that appears to show the shooting and chaos
“It kind of happened in front of me at first we just thought it was a toy gun,” Thomas said.
Campus police, Atlanta Police and university officials expressed their concern and vowed to find a suspect.
“I just feel like it's so disappointing because college is supposed to be a good experience for everyone,” Place told CBS46. “It's a good experience, and it's unfortunate that for their first night here they have to go into the school year knowing we had a school shooting. That’s traumatic,” she added.
Everyone there is now hoping whoever is responsible will be punished soon.
“We are all college students trying to get somewhere, trying to be somebody so just think about your actions,” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.