ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a high school teacher in Clarke County, because of an inappropriate relationship she allegedly had with a student.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has a sexual assault warrant for 23-year-old Kara Elizabeth Coalson.
The Clarke County School District released a statement Monday, saying that it was informed of a "potentially inappropriate incident that took place off campus." Officials say when they learned of that incident, they put Coalson on leave and contacted law enforcement.
Police are also encouraging any other victims of similar sexual assaults to contact the Cottage Sexual Assault Center. Their number is 706-353-1912.
