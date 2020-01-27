DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry has ended his senate campaign and is now running for DeKalb County Commission Super District 6. He filed his declaration of intent Monday afternoon.
“I won’t be ‘Mayor Ted’ anymore after the first week in March,” he told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
In order to run for DeKalb County Commission, Terry must resign as mayor of Clarkston, a position he’s held since 2014 and one that’s brought him national attention. Dubbed the ‘millennial mayor,’ Terry is known for his progressive policies in an incredibly diverse city. He’s also made an appearance on the hit Netflix show 'Queer Eye.’
“There’s lots of people who are sad that I’m not running for U.S. senate,” he said.
Terry entered the race for senate in July. He told supports that he dropped out because he didn’t have the funding to continue.
“This is a democracy and you’ve got to make the best case forward so this is by no means a walk in the park and I’m going to take this race very seriously.”
He’s running for seat 6, which is currently held by commissioner Kathie Gannon, who is not seeking reelection.
Terry said between now and May, he plans to knock on a lot of doors.
“I think that my role in politics has been a disruptive force, not in a bad way but to fight for equality and justice,” he explained.
He said his priorities, if elected, include tackling the county’s sewer issues, increasing economic development and improving communication between municipalities and the county.
“This is just one opportunity for me to continue to make change.”
Two others are currently in the race for seat 6 including media executive Emily Halevy and realtor Robert Murphy. The race is May 15th.
