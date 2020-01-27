CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46)—Clarkston’s Mayor Ted Terry officially ended his campaign for the U.S. Senate, and he announced he intends to resign as Mayor of Clarkston so that he can run for another DeKalb County seat.
Mayor Terry made the announcement in a Facebook post just after midnight on Monday.
Terry entered the race to unseat U.S. Senator Perdue in July.
In his Facebook post, Terry thanked his supporters and wrote, “the old saying that it takes coal to run a train, but it takes gold to run a campaign is truer in this age of politics than ever before.”
Mayor Terry said he will resign his seat as mayor in March so that he can run for the Super Commission District six seat in DeKalb County.
“I plan to bring the same spirit to my work on behalf of the 750,000 residents of DeKalb that I brought every day as the mayor of Clarkston.
DeKalb has faced challenging times recently, but it has so much potential to be a leader.
In DeKalb, we can show Georgia, the nation and the world that progressive policies that honor our diversity and challenge the entrenched special interests can truly improve the lives of everyone. “
