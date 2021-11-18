CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clarkston Police Department is still looking for the person who stole a SUV with a child inside on Nov. 10.
One-year-old Blaise Barnett was sleeping in the rear of a 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen from in front of a house on Montreal Road.
The SUV was found a few hours later. However, Blaise was not recovered until more than 36 hours later after he was left in a woman's van in her driveway.
Clarkston Police have release photos of a few items that were left behind in the SUV. They are asking anyone with information about the case to call Sgt. G. Trumble at 404-557-8956.
The items include a pair of men's shorts, size 29.
