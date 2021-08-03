CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clarkston Police Department needs your help in naming its newest K9 officer.
The little four-legged officer is the latest addition to the team, but she doesn't have a name yet. The department has narrowed her name down to either Clarke or Donut, but they want the public to help decide.
Head over to our Facebook page to cast your vote.
The department says they will announce the winning name on Wednesday.
