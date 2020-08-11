GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Classes begin today for Georgia’s largest school district, with plans to begin with digital learning and later transition to in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) announced the new plan last week.
The district’s superintendent and CEO J. Alvin Wilbanks said the plans were based on parents' choices. Starting August 26, students will gradually begin to return to the school building for face-to-face instruction. About half of student’s parents chose face-to-face instruction in a July survey.
Wilbanks said the schedule below is a best-case scenario, and student safety will be paramount in determining the pace at which the district will move.
|
Starting Date
|
Elementary School Grades
|
Middle School Grades
|
High School Grades
|
Special Education
|
August 12
|
All grades digital
|
All grades digital
|
All grades digital
|
All classes digital
|
August 26*
|
K and 1st grade
in person
|
6th grade
in person
|
9th grade
in person
|
All self-contained classes in person**
|
September 2*
|
K, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades in person
|
6th and 7th grades
in person
|
9th and 10th grades
in person
|
All self-contained classes in person**
|
September 9*
|
All grades
in person
|
All grades
in person
|
All grades
in person
|
All self-contained classes in person**
