ATLANTA (CBS46) -- All classes at Georgia State University's Clarkston Campus have been canceled for the rest of Thursday.
The school said an ongoing water outage at the campus is the cause of the cancellations. A spokesperson for DeKalb County said water had to be shut off to the campus for repairs.
Those repairs, DeKalb County said, should be completed by the end of the day Thursday.
The university said students should monitor the school's homepage, gsu.edu, for the latest updates on the outage.
