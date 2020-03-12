ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --It is spring break this week for Emory University students and it will be just as bare on campus for the foreseeable future.
Emily Kim will have to finish out her freshman year online now that school officials have decided to switch to digital classes to limit exposure to the Coronavirus.
“For my labs I’m not sure how we’ll be able to conduct that online and whether I’ll get my credits back or how that will work,” Kim said.
“I don’t think it’s applicable for some of my classes. Like, I have lab too and I can’t dissect things virtually,” Emory student Josh Kim said.
It will be a learning curve for many and a change some are demanding on other college campuses. Thousands of students at Kennesaw State signed a petition requesting the option of taking online classes. The same thing happened at Georgia State University.
“I don’t even want to go to the library right now because I don’t feel as though things are kept as sanitary as they should be,” Georgia State student Cameron Callahan said.
The University System of Georgia decided late Thursday that all 26 public institutions statewide will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks beginning March 16 to allow time to test their continuity plans and online instruction modules while monitoring the virus.
"Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today announced state agencies, school systems and local communities have been given the flexibility to implement closures.
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.
Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, institutions have been asked to develop plans to safely accommodate those students on campus.
As circumstances change, the USG is providing regular updates to its institutions and the public at www.usg.edu/coronavirus."
“I think it is smart to have everyone go back home because I know the World Health Organization announced this is a pandemic. So, I agree with that,” Emily Kim said.
