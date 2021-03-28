Coweta County officials are continuing cleanup efforts after a tornado tore through Newnan Thursday night.
Governor Brian Kemp surveyed the area on Saturday after signing an emergency order on Friday. The emergency order will allow businesses and homeowners impacted by the storm to qualify for state assistance.
Coweta County School Superintendent announced schools will be closed on Monday for both in-person and virtual classes.
In a note posted on the schools’ website, Superintendent Dr. Evan Horton said, “Thursday night’s tornado wreaked havoc on parts of our community. Unfortunately, several of our schools and facilities were not spared. Newnan High School, Atkinson Elementary School, and our Transportation Facility all sustained extensive damage.”
Dr. Horton reported many customers remain without power and roads are still impassable. “While some school areas have not been affected by the storm, personnel and transportation required for safe daily operations have been adversely affected,” said Dr. Horton.
A school spokesperson noted the district will monitor conditions and consult with emergency management officials to assess the school’s ability to safely open later this week.
