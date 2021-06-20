The center of Tropical Depression Claudette is now out of Georgia and moving through South Carolina Tonight.
Timeline for metro Atlanta
- Sunday evening - A passing shower is possible in the early evening, but it will be mostly dry in metro Atlanta Sunday evening and night.
Atlanta breaks nearly 50 year rain record
Atlanta received 2.33 inches of rain on Saturday due to Claudette, which was a single-day rain record for the city on June 19. The previous rain record for June 19 was 1.42 inches from 1972.
Saturday marked the first time Atlanta has seen at least 2 inches of rain in one day since April 24 when 3.18 inches of rain fell.
Since 2000, there has only been five days in June with at least 2 inches of rain in Atlanta, including Saturday.
What will happen with Claudette?
Claudette is expected to become a tropical storm, again, along the east coast of North Carolina by early Monday morning, prior to moving northeast into the western Atlantic Ocean.
2021 hurricane season
Claudette became the third named-storm of the Atlantic hurricane season at 5 a.m. ET Saturday morning when the system was upgraded to a tropical storm about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans.
Prior to Claudette, Ana developed in the north Atlantic Ocean in May, and Bill developed earlier this month.
An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes forecast.
The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.
