CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced the counties’ Number 1 Most Wanted suspect was arrested at a motel in Atlanta.
According to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Tachie V. Jackson at the Motel 6 on Virginia Avenue in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Jackson was wanted in connection to a shooting at Rumors strip club on Jonesboro Road in Riverdale. The deadly shooting happened on November 1, 2020.
A Clayton County sheriff’s deputy said deputies arrived at the club and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to police, detectives identified Jackson as the alleged shooter using surveillance footage and anonymous tips.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
