Clayton County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped police custody.
According to a Fresno, California detective, two Fresno officers were transporting an inmate from Fresno, CA to Jackson, GA.
The detectives landed in metro Atlanta, and then stopped at the QuikTrip on Riverdale Road to grab something to eat. During the stop, the inmate jumped out of the car and ran.
Clayton County deputies shut down several roads in the area attempting to locate the fugitive.
A CBS46 news photographer said there were at least 15 Clayton County sheriff’s vehicles in the areas searching for the suspect.
Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or charges.
The search comes after the Fulton County sheriff’s office announced another inmate who escaped from Arizona deputies was arrested in College Park late Thursday.
CBS46 has a crew working on the story and we will provide updates when they become available.
