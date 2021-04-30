Clayton County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped police custody.
According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, Devonte Ross was being transported by a private transport agency to state prison. He was serving time for burglary and trafficking narcotics.
While en route to prison, the agents and Ross stopped at the QuikTrip on Riverdale Road to grab something to eat. During the stop, Ross jumped out of the car and ran.
A statement from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said Ross should be cuffed in the front with waist chains, if he has not found a way to release the chains.
Ross is described as a Black male 5ft tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds with tattoos all over his face and neck.
Clayton County deputies shut down several roads in the area attempting to locate the Ross.
A CBS46 news photographer said there were at least 15 Clayton County sheriff’s vehicles in the areas searching for the suspect.
Ross is very familiar with this area and may have friends in this area, according to a Clayton County sheriff's spokesperson. Sheriff Victor Hill issued a warning: anyone aiding Ross will go to prison with him.
The search comes after the Fulton County sheriff’s office announced another inmate who escaped from Arizona deputies in Clayton County was arrested in College Park late Thursday.
CBS46 has a crew working on the story and we will provide updates when they become available.
