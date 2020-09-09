CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- While general ticket sales to Clayton County high school sporting events remain on hold, starting Wednesday student-athletes will be allowed to invite family and friends to games.
The district announced football and softball player, cheerleaders and coaches will be each be provided four tickets for family and friends to gain entrance to games. Volleyball players will continue to be provided two tickets.
The increase in fans applies to all in-county sporting events; the first up is a varsity football game, Forest Park versus Morrow at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro.
“Our decision to increase the access for a limited audience to local athletic contests is based on reports that family members and friends of our players, cheerleaders and coaches followed the guidelines we set for attendance,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent/CEO.
Although tickets are not being sold at the gate or prior to games, Georgia High School Association passes will be honored. Those in attendance are required to wear masks and social distance. District staff is only granted entrance in a working capacity. Nurses and healthcare workers will also conduct temperature checks at entry points.
Out of an abundance of caution, marching bands will not be present.
“District leadership will continue to closely monitor all aspects of crowd behavior and responsibility to determine our future actions as they relate to public access to our sporting events," said Beasley.
Concession stands will be open for the sale of drinks/water and pre-packaged items. Spectators are requested not to bring any food or beverages into the venue.
Football stadium gates will open at 6:45 p.m. Volleyball and softball gates will open 30 minutes prior to game time.
