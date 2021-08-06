CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—At least one person called 9-1-1 reporting gunfire in the neighborhood.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man fatally shot in the front yard of a home.
It happened Friday morning in the 6600 block of Peacock Boulevard in Morrow around 1 a.m.
Investigators shut the street down for several hours and interviewed multiple people who may have seen or heard something. “There was a small gathering at the location and detectives are questioning about six people,” according to a Clayton County police spokesperson.
Investigators have not released the man’s age or identity, and it is not clear if the man lived in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.