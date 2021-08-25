CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are investigating an incident after a police officer reported that he narrowly escaped being ran over by a street racer in Clayton County.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, at the intersection of Highway 42 and Anvilblock Road. When a Clayton County police officer arrived to the scene, he discovered several vehicles doing donuts in the middle of the street. He reported seeing over 100 cars in the area lined up along the roadway with a thick cloud of white smoke billowing from the vehicles burning rubber.
The officier then attempted to make contact with the street racers on foot; however, they immediately fled the scene.
According to investigators, the officer was standing on the shoulder of the roadway when a 2010-2015 white Chevrolet Camaro with black stripes aimed his vehicle towards the officer and gassed the vehicle in an attempt to run him over.
During the incident, the officer did suffer from minor injuries after after he was struck by the passenger side mirror of the Camaro. The hit caused the mirror to be torn off and left behind at the scene, police reported.
If anyone have information in reference to this incident, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.