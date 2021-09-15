CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- As coronavirus cases continue to surge across Georgia, one metro Atlanta school district is planning to launch several COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics for its students and staff members.
The Clayton County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible students at select school sites beginning Tuesday, September 21. School health officials will be set to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students during the school day; however, students must be 12 years of age or older to be vaccinated.
Students who are 12 to 17 years of age must have parental/guardian consent and students who are 18 years of age and older may self consent to receive the vaccine, according to the school district.
The effort is a collaborative one between the CCPS Department of Student Services and the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.
“As we continue to prioritize the safety of all employees and students, we are proud to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines to our students,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent/CEO of Schools.
“While participating in these activities is completely voluntary, we are excited to move forward in our “Clayton Calling the Shots” efforts and provide this opportunity. We thank our local health agencies for partnering with our school system as well as applaud our student health team, led by Dr. Angela Horrison-Collier, for its tremendous work to make vaccinations conveniently accessible to all students and their families," Dr Beasley added.
Clayton County Public Schools School-Based Vaccination clinics will administer the Pfizer
vaccination free of charge. Parents/guardians who wish to have their child(ren) vaccinated or students 18 and older
who wish to be vaccinated, should:
- Complete the Pre-Registration Student Vaccination Form: https://forms.gle/G9rLQc615wde3p3UA
- Review the Vaccination Information Factsheet for Recipients and Caregivers
- Complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Information and Consent Form
- Either 1) upload the completed consent form to the COVID Vaccine Interest Google Form or submit the completed consent form directly to the healthcare technician at the school, no later than 3 days before the scheduled vaccination date.
To view the Clayton County Public Schools School-Based Vaccination Clinic Schedule, please click here.
