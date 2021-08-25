JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County School District announced Wednesday that the school system will close on Friday to encourage eligible students and staff members to get vaccinated.
The school district released the “Clayton Calling the Shots” campaign in an effort to support Governor Kemp's “Get Vaxxed” initiative.
During a press conference on Monday, August 23, the Governor said “I'm asking all state employees who have not yet gotten their shot to consider scheduling it on or before Friday, Sept. 3rd … For those of you that have been vaccinated or got their shot before Sept. 3rd , please take this day off as a “Thank you.”’
“We are proud to support the efforts of Governor Kemp in making this day available to our students and staff to take this important step to secure their health and safety as we continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools.
“As the Governor stated, for those who have received their vaccination, please accept this day as a token of our appreciation," Beasley added.
School officials will offer the Pfizer vaccine during a mass vaccination drive at Lovejoy Middle School, 1588 Lovejoy Road in Lovejoy on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
To register for this event, use the following link here.
