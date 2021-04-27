CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill walked into a federal courtroom Tuesday afternoon escorted by U.S. Marshals after being indicted on four felony charges.
The FBI says Hill strapped four different inmates in restraint chairs in the Clayton County jail last year and left them there for several hours.
“They were strapped in a restraint chair unnecessarily and it was done so in a way that violated not only constitutional principles but violated Clayton County policy, said Kurt R. Erskine the acting U.S. Attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Erskine says the inmates say they suffered bodily injuries as a result of being restrained, which makes the charges felonies.
“Badges and guns do not come with the authority to ignore the constitution,” said federal prosecutor Christopher MacRae.
According to the indictment filed on April 19th The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office inmate restraint policy states that "a restraint chair may be used by Security staff to provide safe containment of an inmate exhibiting violent or uncontrollable behavior,” but Consistent with the Fourteenth amendment it "will never be authorized as a form of punishment.”
The indictment states that when one of the defendants listed by the initials J.A. asked if he was entitled to a fair and speedy trial Sheriff Hill replied, "You entitled to sit in this chair/ and you're entitled to get the hell out of my county and don t come back. That s what you're entitled to. You sound like a damn jackass. Don't you ever put your hand on a woman like that again. You're fortunate that wasn't my mother or grandmama or you wouldn't be standing there. Now/ sit there and see if you can get some damn sense in your head."
The defendant, J.A., was in jail for allegedly assaulting two women during a dispute over who was next in a grocery store line.
Another defendant, then 17 years old, stated he’d been compliant but was strapped in a restraint chair and left for several hours.
“We’ve been on top of this case for over half a year now,” said Hill’s attorney Drew Findling. “We’ve been actively investigating this case ourselves now and let me be clear, this case involves restraint chairs. A simple research will indicate that restraint chairs are an accepted tool n correctional facilities all over the United States.”
Prosecutors argue that Hill used the restraint chairs as a tool of unnecessary force which violated the 14th amendment.
“We know of all these cases and let me assure you that through our due diligence and thorough investigation there was no injury in these instances,” Findling told reporters after the 20-minute hearing.
“You do not see an indictment that showed any systemic type of injuries that take place in other parts of the United States,” Findling added noting that other cases in other states outline apparent physical abuse of inmates in restraint chairs and this case does not.
“Everything was monitored by health officials.,” Findling stated. “These indictments indicate to us that there are mixed messages coming out of this justice department.”
Hill was released on a $50,000 appearance bond.
As a condition of his release, he will not be able to travel outside of the Northern Georgia district without prior notice. He had to turn over his passport, but he will be able to still carry a gun—a unique condition of his bond as a sworn officer.
The FBI says their investigation is still active.
