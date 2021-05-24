CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says his office is addressing a problem he believes can lead to “high crime and disorder”.
Sheriff Hill said drivers on many metro Atlanta highways may encounter graffiti on overpass bridges each day during their commute. Graffiti has become so common that in some cases, there is not a sense of urgency to remove the illegal artwork.
“Studies have shown under the broken windows theory that when gang graffiti is allowed to go unaddressed, it sends a bad message that the leaders are apathetic and that the gangs are really in charge instead. The bottom line is wherever there is graffiti, there is high crime and disorder,” said Sheriff Hill.
According to Sheriff Hill, graffiti was observed on an overpass bridge of Old Dixie Highway for the first time in Clayton County. Days later, Sheriff Hill ordered inmates housed in Clayton County Jail to remove the graffiti. The inmates removed the illegal markings under the watchful eye of deputies.
According to Sheriff Hill, deputies will be on patrol looking for “taggers”. “Gangs will never mark any territory in Clayton County, but we will mark ours” stated Sheriff Hill.
Sheriff Hill is asking anyone in Clayton County who sees any trash or graffiti to take pictures and email the location to Lt. Johnson at David.johnson@claytoncountyga.gov.
