CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill plead not guilty to charges in a federal indictment case related to the use of restraint chairs Tuesday.
He was granted a $50,000 bond.
Hill is charged with four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, accused of violating inmates’ constitutional rights with his use of a restraint chair in the Clayton County Jail.
The case was filed April 19.
READ the full indictment:
Hill issued the following statement:
Today I will begin the process of fighting a political motivated federal legal case. My legal team are the only ones authorized to speak on the details of this matter, and they are confident about the facts of this case.
Meanwhile, as we go through this process, I will continue to focus on the mission of fighting crime in Clayton County for continued success .
Sheriff Victor Hill
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
