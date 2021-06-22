CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—An attorney representing Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill penned a letter to Governor Brian Kemp requesting the governor reinstate Victor Hill to his role as Clayton County sheriff.
Governor Kemp upheld a three-person panel’s recommendation to suspend Sheriff Hill after Hill was indicted on federal civil rights violation charges.
According to Hill’s attorney, the three-person panel broke the law because the panel, according to Hill’s attorney, released the findings of their investigation. “This act could poison a potential jury pool,” Hill's attorney letter said. “They also failed by not doing a thorough and complete investigation and review of the facts. The commission did not call any witnesses and only took into consideration what the federal indictment stated, which was grossly inaccurate.”
Hill’s attorney, Alan Parker wrote: “.... they also say that “the committee acknowledges that prior behavior can be a factor in determining if an inmate is placed in a restraint chair as a preventative measure”.
Parker said Sheriff Hill had knowledge of prior behavior on all four inmates.
In the first abuse claim against Hill, Hill’s attorney said former inmate Glen Howell complained that he was not being paid what he wanted for yard work the inmate performed at a Clayton County sheriff’s deputies’ home. According to Parker, the inmate tore up the deputy’s yard, threatened the deputy, and then repeatedly drove by the deputy’s home. Also, according to Parker, the inmate even allegedly ran the deputy’s significant other off the roadway. “When Sheriff Hill tried to see if he could calm the situation down, Howell began cursing and making threats towards him and continued to call the sheriff’s phone after being told to stop,” Hill’s attorney said.
These instances, according to Sheriff Hill, showed he had firsthand knowledge of Howell’s alleged “bizarre” prior behavior.
The letter went on to describe the second inmate’s arrest as evidence of Sheriff Hill’s prior knowledge of the inmate’s prior behavior.
According to the letter to Governor Kemp, on February 3, 2020, Joseph Arnold was at the Wholesale Food Outlet in Forest Park. While in line, according to Hill, Arnold allegedly got into a verbal argument with a 65-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother. The dispute was over who was next in line to be checked out. During the confrontation, Arnold allegedly struck the 65-year-old woman, reportedly knocking her to the ground. “A few seconds later he attacked her again, (mind you this woman is 65+ years of age), striking her several times in the face/head with his fists. Arnold then attacked her 80-year-old mother, Ms. Mary Gardner,” according to Hill’s attorney. Arnold allegedly yanked the mother out of her electric scooter buggy and reportedly threw her down to the ground, Hill’s attorney said.
During the third incident the panel investigated, Hill’s attorney argued Hill was within his rights to use the restraint chair as a preventive measure.
Hill’s attorney said Chrishon Hollins, who was 17 at the time, was arrested for destroying his mother’s home. Hollins reportedly destroyed his mother’s home because she would not upgrade his internet. The alleged incident happened on April 20, 2020. During Hollins’ reported violent outburst, he reportedly busted out all the front windows of his mom’s home, cracked the windshield of her car, and broke her dining room table and coffee table.
During the final restraint incident, the panel investigated, Hill’s attorney alluded Hill lawfully used the restraint chair on Joseph Harper. Harper was arrested on April 27, 2020, for allegedly kicking in his grandmother’s door and threatening his sister. “Harper has a history of using his hands on his mother, grandmother, and sister. After his arrest, at the Jonesboro police station, Harper fell out of a chair after pretending to pass out. Harper was transported to Southern Regional Medical Center for evaluation. While being treated at the hospital, Harper refused treatment and left the hospital escaping police custody. When Jonesboro police officers later re-captured Harper outside his grandmother's house, Harper resisted arrest and fought with officers. Upon arrival at the jail, a ramp call had to be made to get assistance from jail officers to bring Harper into the jail,” Hill’s attorney said.
Hill’s attorney said jail officers ordered Harper into the restraint chair, not Sheriff Hill.
According to Sheriff Hill, inmates Harper, Hollis, and Arnold “never made an outcry of pain or bodily injury to anyone.” The three inmates, according to Sheriff Hill, were solicited during the investigation.
Hill’s attorney alleges the crimes are politically motivated.
According to Hill’s lawyer, the case against him is politically motivated.
Hill's letter ended by claiming his indictment was politically motivated.
To read a copy of Sheriff Hill's full letter, click here.
