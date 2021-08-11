CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One metro Atlanta county announced Wednesday that it will be extending its rental assistance program until October 3 in response to the CDC extending the eviction moratorium.
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners received an allocation of Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding from the Department of Treasury in the total amount of $18,891,939, which will be used to provide innovative housing stabilization programs and disbursement of funds until 2025 including, but not limited to rental, utilities, and internet assistance, according to a press release.
“The County recognizes that there is an overwhelming need for rental assistance and the ERAP is the response to that need,” said Chief Operation Officer Detrick Stanford.
“Our goal is to assist as many families the funding will allow.”
For questions related to the application process, contact Clayton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program directly at 404-858-6147 or erap@claytoncountyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.