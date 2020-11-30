Clayton County School District will continue its partnership with the Atlanta Food Bank to keep students fed through December 18.
Meal services are offered to all district children through curbside pick up at bus routes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Mondays and Wednesdays, students will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals to cover meal needs for Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Meals are available for children 18 and younger, as well as those who are over the age of 1 but have a state-defined disability. Pick up and delivery times will remain unchanged.
Access to Atlanta Food Bank pantries will operate from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m at Huie Elementary, Lee Street Elementary, West Clayton Elementary, Mt. Zion High School, and Lovejoy High School. The food banks are open on Fridays -- Dec. 4, 11, and 18th.
