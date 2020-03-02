CLAYTON Co., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced a new name has been placed on Clayton County’s Top Ten Most Wanted List.
According to a press release from Sheriff Hill’s office, on February 17, a Clayton County Sheriff’s deputy made contact with three men loitering in the parking lot of a gas station.
During the deputies’ interaction with the men, the deputy learned one of the individuals was wanted for probation violation.
When the deputy attempted to detain the wanted person, according to the sheriff’s office, Jaquann Sheridan reportedly attacked the deputy in an attempt to stop the deputy from arresting the wanted man.
The wanted man was arrested, however, Sheridan escaped, Sheriff Hill’s office reported.
Clayton County authorities obtained arrest warrants for Jaquann Sheridan for obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of violence, and marijuana possession less than one ounce.
Sheridan is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair, standing at a height of five feet, five inches, and weighing approximately 115 pounds. Sheridan is known to have a tattoo on his left arm of a scream mask.
