CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County community is coming out and calling on their commission to act against the county’s sheriff.

“The devil is busy in Clayton County and you all know who that devil is, that devil is Victor Hill,” said Devin Barrington Ward the Black Lives Matter co-Leader of the Atlanta Chapter.

“The citizens have got to come together the citizens gotta demand action,” said Maceo C. Fletcher to the crowd gathered out the front of the administration building in Jonesboro.

This latest outburst is a result of a viral video showing Clayton County deputies striking Roderick Walker during an arrest. One of those deputies has now been removed from the department and an investigation into the incident is underway.

“Given the gravity of the other speakers and their complaint, mine is minuscule and I respectfully relinquish the podium,” said Mickey Garbet of unincorporated Rex Georgia.

“This fictitious character called Batman that is training his officers to be pit bulls that’s what that cobra unit is,” said Timothy Von Dell Jefferson of unincorporated Clayton County.

One of their biggest concerns besides the sheriff’s conduct is the county’s lack of accountability to the public by law enforcement. Many citizens are now calling for an oversight committee such as the one Atlanta has in place.

“If you have a police oversight committee you won’t perish politically or figuratively, or however you may see it. But the people of Clayton County are perishing,” said Eric Bale.