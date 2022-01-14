CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Officials in Clayton County are reporting significant network connectivity issues impacting services residents regularly rely on.
Internet an telephone services provided by the county appear to be experiencing network disruptions.
The Information Technology Department says it's working diligently to resolve the issues and restore services as soon as possible.
For the latest updates, click here.
