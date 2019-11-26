Clayton County fugitive had history of violence towards women

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County fugitive Jeremy Miguel Anderson was captured a day after the sheriff's department issued a man hunt for him.
Clayton County police say Anderson attacked a woman following an argument at his home in Jonesboro on Nov. 24. Anderson allegedly tied up the woman, beat her several times and stuck a sock in her mouth. He then threatened to cut off her toes if she made a sound.
CBS46 did some digging and found Anderson was convicted in 2011 of sexual abuse against a 13-year-old in North Carolina. Just last year Anderson was convicted of stalking and assault in Florida on a 16-year-old girl.
The house Anderson was reported as living at is owned by people across the road. CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke to a woman at the house who confirmed she knew Anderson and said ‘he's innocent until proven guilty,’ but declined to go on camera.
Other neighbors said they've always had a bad feeling about the house and that cars are always going in and out at all hours.
Now behind bars, Anderson faces numerous charges.
